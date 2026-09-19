Ajit Agarkar could leave BCCI chief selector post as board weighs decision on his future: Report

Ajit Agarkar, the current BCCI chief selector, has reportedly expressed his desire to step down from his role at the end of his current term on 4 October. The former India pacer's future as the BCCI chief selector has recently been a heavily debated topic amid growing speculation over his possible continuation in the role.

Agarkar and the BCCI have had differing views over the ODI future of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the third ODI against England in July, the BCCI selectors had reportedly informed Rohit that he wouldn't be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and that the series decider against England would be his last.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the reports, stating that the Mumbai batter wasn't going anywhere.

According to a BCCI official, Agarkar had already raised the possibility of stepping down earlier this year.

“In his communication, Agarkar has cited his previous discussions with the board in February, when he had first alerted top decision makers to look for alternatives at the end of his current term,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

BCCI yet to decide on Agarkar's future Saikia, however, kept mum regarding the future of Agarkar. “We still have 15 days to go, a long time in the world of cricket. We will make a decision at the appropriate time,” he said after the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Friday.

Since taking over as BCCI chief selector in July 2023 Agarkar has overseen a transition in the Indian cricket team across formats. Shubman Gill took over as India Test skipper in 2025 following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gill also took over as India's new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit.

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 T20 World Cup during Agarkar's tenure.

Earlier this year, Shreyas Iyer was named the India T20I skipper despite former captain Suryakumar Yadav leading the Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title.

Suryakumar had a forgettable outing with the bat at the 2026 T20 World Cup, scoring just 242 runs from nine innings at a strike-rate of 136.72. This included just one half-century.

The report adds that should Agarkar step down as BCCI chief selector, former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are among the favourites to replace him.

According to BCCI's rules, the player with the most Test caps within the selection committee is usually considered for the chief selector role. Parthiv has played 25 Tests whereas Ojha has played 24 Tests. However, unlike Ojha, Parthiv is not part of the current selection committee.

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Another important BCCI criteria is that for a player to become a selector, he should have played at least seven Tests, or 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. He should also not have served in any BCCI Cricket Committee for five years.

India’s next assignment is a limited-overs series at home against West Indies comprising of three ODIs and five T20Is. Around the same time as the ODIs, the T20I team led by Shreyas Iyer will be in action in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.