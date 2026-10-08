Ajit Agarkar era ends: How did India perform during ex-BCCI chief selector's tenure? Full details of highs & lows

Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the BCCI Chief Selector ended last month, with the former India all-rounder not seeking an extension. Although, there were speculations over whether Agarkar would be considered for at least one more year, the BCCI's invitation for applications on Tuesday to fill the vacant post cleared the air.

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Given the responsibility of leading a five-member BCCI selection committee in 2023, Agarkar has played an instrumental role in reviving Indian cricket as one of the dominating teams in men's cricket. India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the BCCI thanked Agarkar for his services.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to outgoing BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!!” Gambhir wrote on X.

Taking to X, the BCCI wrote, “A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead.”

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Indian cricket's achievements under Ajit Agarkar Agarkar entered the scene just a few months after India exited the 2022 T20 World Cup in the semifinals. Upon taking the charge, Agarkar introduced clear and structural changes in white-ball and red-ball setups, and played a huge part in implementing the rule that all the centrally-contracted players, must play in domestic cricket.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya not ready to bowl 10 overs yet, says Gautam Gambhir

His first major success came at the 2023 Asia Cup, when India crushed Sri Lanka in the final to win the title. A couple of months later, the Men in Blue put on an extraordinary display at the ODI World Cup at home, winning 10 matches on the trot, before losing the final to Australia in Ahmedabad.

During Agarkar’s tenure, the Indian men's team won three ICC trophies – T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026. In 2025, India had also won the Asia Cup in Dubai. Not to forget, two Asian Games gold also came during Agarkar's stay.

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Not just winning trophies, it was during Agarkar's tenure, India handed debuts to promising talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel and backed them to cement their places in the national set-up. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made his India debut during Agarkar's tenure.

Indian cricket lows under Ajit Agarkar While Indian cricket reached unprecedented heights with three ICC trophies in two years, he also had his share of lows. In 2024, India lost rare 1-2 loss in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The then Rohit-Sharma led side suffered the most in red-ball cricket, losing to New Zealand (0-3 in 2024), followed by a 1-4 drubbing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar may leave BCCI chief selector post after current tenure: Report

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India lost to South Africa in both the Tests, thus losing crucial WTC points.

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Controversial decisions under Ajit Agarkar Besides sharing the highs and lows, Agarkar is also subjected to several controversial decisions during his tenure as players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane quit the game after being waiting in the wings for good three years, despite performing at the domestic level consistently.

It was Agarkar-led committee's decision to drop T20 World Cup 2026-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav from the set-up, a decision that was heavily criticised by former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. Incidentally, Ashwin also quit international cricket during Agarkar's stay.

The major controversy during Agarkar's tenure has been his tussle with pacer Mohammed Shami, who is out of the team since 2025. While Shami has proved his worth with consistent performances for Bengal in domestic cricket even at the age of 35, Agarkar maintained that the veteran pacer wasn't up to the mark as far as the hos fitness is concerned.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in