Ajit Agarkar to meet Rohit Sharma after DC vs MI IPL 2024 match, likely to announce India's T20 World Cup squad: Report
After the DC vs MI IPL 2024 match in New Delhi on April 27, Rohit Sharma will sit with Team India's selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and brainstorm on the names of the final 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024
The much-awaited announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad is expected next week after the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, a Dainik Jagran report said on Saturday. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is expected to meet Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo is expected to finalize the 15-member squad, which will represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies in June.