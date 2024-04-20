The much-awaited announcement of India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad is expected next week after the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, a Dainik Jagran report said on Saturday. India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar is expected to meet Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo is expected to finalize the 15-member squad, which will represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies in June.

The report said that after the DC vs MI IPL 2024 match in New Delhi, Rohit Sharma will sit with Team India's selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and brainstorm on the names of the final 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. The meeting is reportedly scheduled for April 27, which is four days before the May 1 deadline set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection is set to pose some very difficult questions for the selection panel. Earlier, it was reported that the selectors were not looking at Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup squad, but his dominance in IPL 2024 and the inconsistencies shown by Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have brought back Virat Kohli in the discussions.

Moreover, Hardik Pandya's poor performance in IPL 2024 has raised serious questions about his form and is forcing the selectors to rethink his role in the T20 World Cup squad. India doesn't have many seam-bowling all-rounder options, but the BCCI sources have revealed that Hardik Pandya's selection will be subject to his performance in IPL 2024.

The pace dilemma

India's Jasprit Bumrah is continuing on his great form in IPL 2024 and is holding the prestigious Purple Cap, but the selectors will mull over his partner to solidify India's pace attack in the T20 World Cup 2024. Mohammed Siraj has not been in the best form in IPL 2024, while there is no update on Mohammed Shami's injuries so far. After a brilliant run in the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an ankle injury.

In the spinners department, eyes will remain on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is doing great in IPL 2024, but he is competing with bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

