Ajit Agarkar's future as BCCI chief selector to be discussed after India vs Sri Lanka Test series, says report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers are reportedly set to convene a meeting with Ajit Agarkar, the senior men's selection committee chairman, to discuss a potential one-year extension to his contract.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the meeting will take place after the conclusion of India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test will be played in Galle from Saturday, whereas the second and final Test will be held in Colombo from 23 August.

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Ajit Agarkar, who took charge in 2023, will complete three years as the chairman of selectors in September. However, according to the BCCI guidelines, the chairman of selectors can serve for a maximum of four years, which means that Agarkar is eligible for a one-year contract extension.

Development in aftermath of differences over Rohit The development comes in the aftermath of differences between the BCCI and the selection committee over the ODI future of former India captain Rohit Sharma. The handling of Rohit’s ODI future has reportedly become an important factor in the board’s reassessment of Agarkar’s position.

While the selectors had told Rohit that they were seeking a replacement for him in the India ODI squad after the series against England, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia backed the Mumbai cricketer, stating that he will continue playing for the country.

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“I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday. Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,” Saikia had told news agency PTI in July.

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The talk around Rohit Sharma came at a time when the 39-year-old was struggling to find form. However, he eventually silenced his critics by slamming a century in the third ODI against England.

In 2025, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had named Shubman Gill as India's new ODI skipper, with the Punjab cricketer replacing Rohit Sharma. Rohit, however, has remained as an integral player for India in the ODI squad. Agarkar had said the decision was made with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind and that having three different captains across formats was not practical.

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As a captain, Rohit Sharma led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia. He also led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.