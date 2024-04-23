A video of Akash Ambani , owner of Mumbai Indians , obligating a selfie request from a fan during an IPL match is going viral on social media and people are praising him for his humility.

In the viral video, one can see that Akash Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani—gesturing to a fan for his phone to take a selfie. Two excited fans throw their mobile phones towards him from the stands. Despite his best efforts, Ambani manages to catch one phone and the other falls on the ground. He promptly takes a selfie with it. Then he calls the owner of the phone and throws it back. At the end of the viral video, the fans can be heard congratulating him.

Netizens reaction: Here is some reactions on social media

“Akash is so humble man♥️♥️♥️ @aambani1 you are so kind and we all love you so much💖💖💖 your nature is really good and caring......you are the world best husband and father♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️, reacted a user on Instagram

“Aakash Mukesh Ambani sir aapke pair padta hun aapse ek madad chahie tha hath jodkar vinati kar raha hun sir aapke pair padta hun sir👏👏👏," another user posted

Reacting to the viral video third user posted, “ Is mobile ki cost kitne crore ki ho gayi hogi socho boss."

“Aakash Mukesh Ambani sir aapke pair padta hun aapse ek madad chahie tha hath jodkar vinati kar raha hun sir aapke pair padta hun sir 👏👏👏" fourth user commented.

“Zero attitude of Akash saheb“, expressed a fifth.

Another user commented: “So humble."

“Wonderful! Beautiful," reacted another.

Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday expressed concerns about Mumbai Indians skipper and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's form, saying that the decline in his hitting ability is a "big worry on a larger picture".

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Pathan posted, “Hardik Pandya's hitting ability is going down. That's a big worry on the larger picture. At the Wankhede he is different but on pitches where there is little help is what is worrisome for him."

On Monday, the Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing a total of 180 runs, the Rajasthan openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started with a bang, scoring 61 runs in the powerplay.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!