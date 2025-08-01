Akash Deep friendly gesture to Ben Duckett didn't impress ex-cricketers; ‘Not sure if this is the right way to send off’

At a time when tempers flared between the players of both India and England in the ongoing Test series, Akash Deep chose the friendly way after dismissing Ben Duckett on the second day of the fifth and final game at The Oval on Friday. After dismissing India for 224 in the first innings, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett went hammer and tongs against the opposition, racing to 100-plus before lunch.

Advertisement

One of the highlights of the English innings was the battle between Akash Deep and Duckett as the England opener went brutal against the Indian pacer, including a reverse sweep six on the last ball of the fourth over. However, the Bengal seamer had the last laugh when Duckett tried the same in the 13th over.

What caught the attention was Akash Deep's controlled aggression against Duckett. While India the pacer celebrated with a fist pump, Akash Deep put his arm around Duckett as the England opener made his way towards the pavilion. The duo also exchanged a conversation which looked more friendly as if they had known each other for years.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik, Michael Atherton unhappy with Akash Deep However, Akash Deep's friendly gesture didn't go well with the former cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Michael Atherton. Speaking at the commentary box, Atherton felt Akash Deep's gesture was “probably unnecessary”. “He's given Duckett a bit of a send-off, which is probably unnecessary, but it's the wicket that India desperately wanted.

Advertisement

"How many times did a bowler put his arm around after dismissing you, DK?,” asked Atherton, who represented England 169 times in international cricket. Karthik, on the other hand, was unsure if Akash Deep was correct in his act.