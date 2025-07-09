Akash Deep’s sister, amid her cancer battle, sends him a message before Eng vs Ind 3rd Test: It’ll give you goosebumps

Akash Deep took 10 wickets in the Edgbaston Test and helped India beat England by 336 runs, levelling the series 1-1. The Bengal fast bowler dedicated his performance to his sister, Akhand Jyoti Singh, who is battling third-stage cancer.

After the match, Akash Deep told Cheteshwar Pujara that her face came to his mind every time he bowled. With Jasprit Bumrah missing, Akash partnered with Mohammed Siraj and delivered a historic performance.

Speaking to Aajtak, Akhand Jyoti shared that she had asked her brother to focus on the game and not worry about her health.

Akhand Jyoti Singh expressed her pride and joy in her brother’s success. Before his England tour, she told him not to worry about her and to focus on playing well for India.

Watching him take 10 wickets made her and the family very happy. They cheer loudly every time he takes a wicket. She felt deeply touched when she heard that Akash Deep had dedicated his performance to her.

“It is a big thing that he dedicated the most successful moment of his career to me. We’ve been really close since the beginning. He always assures me that he’s there for me and there’s no need to worry,” she said.

During the IPL 2025 season, Akash Deep’s sister was in the hospital for cancer treatment. Despite his busy schedule with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he made time to visit her before or after matches.

“No matter how late it was at night, he visited the hospital to see me. I used to tell him to take a rest after the practice. But, he still insisted," she said.

Sister’s message ahead of Eng vs Ind 3rd Test The sister shared that her cancer was not publicly known, and she had no idea that Akash Deep would speak about it on TV.

“But, it was a proud moment for me when Akash Deep became emotional and spoke about it. He’s performed so well despite his sister being in such a condition,” she added.

Akhand Jyoti did ask him why he spoke about her illness publicly. Akash Deep told her that he could not hide it any more.

“The entire country is with us,” he said.

Before the Eng vs Ind 3rd Test match at Lord’s, Akhand Jyoti Singh had a message for her brother.