Akash Deep's six-fer powers India to break 58-year-old Birmingham jinx as Shubman Gill records first win as Test captain

India registered their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston in Birmingham in 58 years, courtesy five-wicket hauls from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj also captain Shubman Gill's 269 and 161. India level the series 1-1.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Jul 2025, 10:04 PM IST
India's Akash Deep celebrates one of his five wickets against England in the second Test.
India's Akash Deep celebrates one of his five wickets against England in the second Test. (Reuters)

Five-wicket hauls from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj and a double hundred and a century from captain Shubman Gill set up India's historic win at Edgbaston in Birmingham against England in the second Teston Sunday. Having played at this ground from 1967, this was India's first-ever win at this ground in ninth attempt. India level series 1-1.

Chasing a mammoth 608 runs for victory, England started on 72/3 on the fifth and final day, the start of which was delayed due to rain. But the delay couldn't deter the Indian bowlers, especially Akash Deep, who finished with 6/99 - his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

In the process, Akash Deep, who was brought in place of Jasprit Bumrah for this Test, finished the game with a 10-wicket haul and kept India alive in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Credit shouldn't be taken away from Siraj too as he too had taken a 6/70 in the first innings.

England were finally all out for 271 in the second innings, thus losing the game by 336 runs - India's biggest away Test win in terms of runs, surpassing the 319-run victory over West Indies at Antigua in 2019. Notably, Akash Deep also became the second Indian player after Chetan Sharma to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test match in England.

India's Test match records in Birmingham

YearOpponentMarginResult
1967EnglandBy 132 runsLost
1974EnglandBy an innings & 78 runsLost
1979EnglandBy an innings & 83 runsLost
1986England-Drawn
1996EnglandBy 8 wicketsLost
2011EnglandBy an innings & 242 runsLost
2018EnglandBy 31 runsLost
2022EnglandBy 7 wicketsLost
2025England Win

Earlier, captain Gill led India from the front with a double hundred and a hundred in the Test match. Having scored a 147 in the first Test in Leeds, Gill's 269 in the first innings at Edgbaston powered India to 587. In reply, England were all out for 407, depsite hundreds from Jamie Smith (184 not out) and Harry Brook (158).

Gill continued in the same vein in the second innings too with a 161 as India declared on 427/6. Ravindra Jadeja's contribution also deserves appreciation as the all-rounder contributed with 89 not out and 65.

 

