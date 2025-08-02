Akash Deeps heroics fifty powers India to 189-3, lead extended by 166 runs against England at lunch

London [UK], August 2 (ANI): A stellar maiden fifty in Test cricket by night watchman Akash Deep and a 100-plus partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to finish on 189-3, leading by 166 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 in the fifth test against England on Saturday.

The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours.

Night watchman Akash Deep has slammed nine boundaries en route to a first career Test half-century.

Deep is the first Indian nightwatchman to score 50-plus runs since Amit Mishra (84 runs) against the same opponent at the same venue in 2011.

India started Day 3 on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten on the crease, leading by 52 runs.

Jaiswal carried on his good form from overnight; meanwhile, England have endured an innings to forget in the field, dropping as many as four catches.

India crossed the 100-run mark in the 23rd over. Jaiswal pushed the ball for a couple of runs off Gus Atkinson. In the 30th over, the duo of Jaiswal and Deep completed a 50-run stand for the third wicket.

Deep slammed a four off Atkinson to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket.

This was the 18th hundred partnership in this series, the most in a Test series in this century (since 2000), surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal after the departure of Deep.

Earlier in the match, four-wicket hauls from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and an attacking half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal put India at the driver's seat at the end of the second day's play during the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

In their first innings, England had scored 247 in response to India's 224. However, Prasidh Krishna (4/62) and Mohammed Siraj (4/86) bowled exceptionally well to deny England a massive lead and triggered a batting collapse.

The final session of the day kicked off with England being 215/7, with Harry Brook (33*) joined by Gus Atkinson, a capable lower-order hitter.