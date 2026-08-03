All is not well inside Indian dressing room? Report says ‘senior’ players unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's coaching style

Is everything well inside the Indian men's cricket dressing room? The question arises after a report claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir has lost the faith of some of the players and a few stakeholders. The development comes in just about an year before the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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According to a report in cricblogger.com, some of the BCCI board officials believe that Gambhir has rarely taken accountability of decisions made by the team management and attributed the defeated to players, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) or members of the support staff. It also added that the perception now has found a way into the dressing room.

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Sitanshu Kotak rubbishes rumours of rift between Kohli and Gambhir

Based on the report, some of the 'senior' players have privately approached the BCCI members and former India cricketers about Gambhir's coaching style. Following India's humiliating loss to Australia in the last Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Gambhir demanded all the players to play domestic cricket if they want to retain their place in red-ball cricket.

Even when reports of dressing room frictions emerged, Gambhir blamed it on the media stating that "so many things" are manufactured when a team loses. The former India opener suffered criticism on social media post this.

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How important is IND vs SL Tests for Gambhir? The mood within the board is believed to have shifted. Although India won the Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup under Gambhir, things are completely different in red-ball cricket. Under Gambhir, India have seriously struggled in Tests, losing to New Zealand (0-3 at home), Australia (4-1 away) and South Africa (0-2 at home).

A blunder in Sri Lanka could potentially intensify the scrutiny over Gambhir's tenure. In fact, India were outperformed in all departments during their recent white-ball tours of Ireland and the United Kingdom. In the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table, India are placed fifth with four wins, four losses and one draw in nine games.

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India, for the first time ever, lost to Ireland 0-2 in the T20I series, before losing to England 0-4 in the shortest format. In ODIs against England, India could win just one game out of three. Gambhir's only life-jacket is his contract till the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in