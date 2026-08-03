All is not well inside Indian dressing room? Report says ‘senior’ players unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's coaching style

Is everything well inside the Indian men's cricket dressing room? The question arises after a report claimed that head coach Gautam Gambhir has lost the faith of some of the players and a few stakeholders. The development comes in just about an year before the 2027 ODI World Cup.
According to a report in cricblogger.com, some of the BCCI board officials believe that Gambhir has rarely taken accountability of decisions made by the team management and attributed the defeated to players, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) or members of the support staff. It also added that the perception now has found a way into the dressing room.
Based on the report, some of the 'senior' players have privately approached the BCCI members and former India cricketers about Gambhir's coaching style. Following India's humiliating loss to Australia in the last Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Gambhir demanded all the players to play domestic cricket if they want to retain their place in red-ball cricket.
Even when reports of dressing room frictions emerged, Gambhir blamed it on the media stating that "so many things" are manufactured when a team loses. The former India opener suffered criticism on social media post this.
The mood within the board is believed to have shifted. Although India won the Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup under Gambhir, things are completely different in red-ball cricket. Under Gambhir, India have seriously struggled in Tests, losing to New Zealand (0-3 at home), Australia (4-1 away) and South Africa (0-2 at home).
A blunder in Sri Lanka could potentially intensify the scrutiny over Gambhir's tenure. In fact, India were outperformed in all departments during their recent white-ball tours of Ireland and the United Kingdom. In the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table, India are placed fifth with four wins, four losses and one draw in nine games.
India, for the first time ever, lost to Ireland 0-2 in the T20I series, before losing to England 0-4 in the shortest format. In ODIs against England, India could win just one game out of three. Gambhir's only life-jacket is his contract till the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.