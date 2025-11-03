Who is Palash Muchhal? All about India's World Cup-winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend

The Indian women’s cricket team etched their name in the history book as they clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title on Sunday, November 2. The epic triumph was celebrated by the jubilant fans as India beat South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to lift the trophy. Along with numerous fans, Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend and music composer Palash Muchhal was also seen celebrating the victory in an exuberant fashion.

Sharing a picture of Smriti Mandhana along with the World Cup trophy, Palash Muchhal wrote on Instagram, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani.”

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal to get married soon? Palash Muchhal, who hails from Indore, had confirmed his wedding to Smriti Mandhana last month. During an interaction at the State Press Club on October 17, the music director-filmmaker had said, as reported by The Times of India, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana have reportedly been dating in secret since 2019 and the duo has been spotted together at various events over the past few months.

Who is Palash Muchhal? As per The Times of India report, Palash Muchhal was born in 1995 and he is a trained classical singer. The report further noted that he had started his career as a music composer in 2014 by working on Shilpa Shetty's film Dishkiyaoon. His sister Palak Muchhal is also a famous playback singer.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana enjoyed a tremendous ODI World Cup outing this time. She became the second-highest run scorer (434) of the competition, sitting right behind South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt (571). In the final, the Indian opener hit eight boundaries and played a significant knock of 45 off 58 balls.