The Netherlands, counted amongst minnows in the cricket world, pulled a major upset on October 17 as the team defeated the in-form South Africa at their ODI World Cup bout in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

Batting first, the Dutch side survived initial blows to end up posting a formidable total of 245/8, in a match that was reduced to 43 overs each due to the afternoon rains.

The South African side, which had made a mark at the start of the tournament by posting a score of 428 in their match against Sri Lanka, was found to be outmatched against the Netherlands' bowling attack.

The Proteas ended up being bowled out for 207, losing the match by 38 runs.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Netherlands' historic win:

“Once a choker, always a choker. Another upset," a netizen identified as Shubham tweeted. “The chokers displaying what they are famous…This helps Pakistan and Australia," another X user added.

“There is something that affects South Africa in big tournaments…they fail to handle the pressure despite being a solid side," posted a user on Facebook. “It seems like they turn jittery against the Netherlands, especially while facing Reolof van der Merwe, who was once a regular in the South African side," added another user.

“Netherlands many many congratulations on your historic win. You were discipline thru out the game. Specially in bowling (sic)," former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted.