‘…always a choker’: Netizens react as Netherlands stun South Africa in 2nd upset of 2023 ODI World Cup
Netherland's victory comes a couple of days after Afghanistan pulled a shock win against defending champions England.
The Netherlands, counted amongst minnows in the cricket world, pulled a major upset on October 17 as the team defeated the in-form South Africa at their ODI World Cup bout in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.
The surprise victory of Netherlands also sparked a meme fest on social media.
Social media users were also quick to recall that the Netherlands had also defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, leading to the latter being knocked out of the tournament.
Notably, three players in the Netherlands side had earlier donned the green jersey.