Alyssa Healy breaks Dhoni's record of most dismissals by wicket-keeper in T20Is

Australian player Alyssa Healy walks back to the pavilion after her dismissal during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at Alan Border Field in Brisbane (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2020, 02:51 PM IST ANI

Healy now has 92 dismissals in the shortest format of the game, while Dhoni had record 91 dismissals in T20 internationals.

Australia's wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy on Sunday broke MS Dhoni's record of having most dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the shortest format of the game.

She achieved the feat against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Healy now has 92 dismissals in the shortest format of the game, while Dhoni had record 91 dismissals in T20 internationals.

Dhoni had played 98 T20Is for India, and he managed to achieve 91 dismissals in that.

On the other hand, Healy has played 114 T20Is for the Southern Stars (Australia) and now she has 92 dismissals to her credit.

Dhoni is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The former Indian skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

On the other hand, after the T20I series against New Zealand, Healy will be seen for Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the same opponent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

