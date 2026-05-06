Amanpreet Singh Gill, Virat Kohli's former India U19 teammate, passes away at 36

Amanpreet Singh Gill, a former teammate of veteran India batter Virat Kohli, passed away on Wednesday early morning. He was only 36 years old.

"Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee, Punjab," the PCA posted on "X" as they paid tribute to the former pacer. IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) also paid tribute to Amanpreet.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity," the franchise said.

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Amanpreet Singh Gill's career The former speedster was born in Chandigarh on 16 September, 1989, and went onto play with Virat Kohli in the India Under-19 team in the mid 2000s.

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Most notably, both of them played together for India Under-19 team during an U-19 Tri-Series that involved India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Amanpreet was impressive in that series as he picked up nine wickets from five matches.

In the final against Bangladesh, he finished with stellar figures of 2/14 as India won by 129 runs to clinch the trophy. He was also part of the Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) squad in 2009 and 2010 IPL seasons, but he didn't get a game. Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday in honour of his memory.

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