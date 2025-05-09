Ambati Rayudu faces social media backlash after tweet on India-Pakistan tension; fans call ex-India star ‘pathetic’

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu faced social media backlash after his tweet on the growing India-Pakistan tensions went viral on Thursday. After the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was called off, Rayudu tweeted “An eye for an eye makes the world blind..(with three folded hands emojis).”

Although the exact meaning of his post is yet to known, fans slammed the former Chennai Super Kings star mercilessly, calling him ‘traitor.’

Also Read | BCCI to arrange special train to evacuate players, officials from Una

Fans slam Ambati Rayudu

The 39-year-old later clarified his post, calling for patriotism and peace can walk hand in hand. “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Let’s remember — this isn’t a call for weakness, but a reminder of wisdom. Justice must stand firm, but never lose sight of humanity.

“We can love our nation fiercely and still hold compassion in our hearts. Patriotism and peace can walk hand in hand,” Rayudu clarified. In another tweet, Rayudu called for peace and safety in Jammu and Kashmir. "

Prayers for peace and safety in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and other parts of India along the border. Hoping for strength, security and swift resolution for everyone affected. Jai Hind," he wrote.

India neutralizes Pakistani drone, missiles Meanwhile, India said it “neutralized” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites on Thursday night, marking an escalation in hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Military stations in the northern cities of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the border with Pakistan were targeted, India’s Ministry of Defence said Thursday in a post on X. “The threats were swiftly neutralized using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities,” the ministry said, and no casualties were reported.