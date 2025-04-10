Ambati Rayudu stands tall against haters while supporting MS Dhoni; ‘stop spending on paid pr & donate that to charity’

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu finally broke silence against the hate messages he received for supporting legendary MS Dhoni in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The former CSK captain has been under criticism for his batting position on IPL 2025.

But despite the tough times, Rayudu has always defended Dhoni and CSK through his commentary or comments during the post, mid and pre-match shows at Star Sports.

However, his comments didn't go well with a lot of fans who took to social media to troll Rayudu. Taking to X, the former India international said he was and will always be a fan of Dhoni.

“I was a Thala’s fan, I am a Thala’s fan, I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit,” Rayudu said.

Navjot Singh Sudhu trolls Ambati Rayudu Not just the hate messages, Rayudu was even trolled for his choice of words in the commentary box by another former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Against Punjab Kings at the new PCA stadium in Chandigarh, Dhoni came out bat in the 16th over amidst loud chants.

“He is running down the stairs; the intent is clearly visible through the run,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said on air. Sitting beside, Rayudu added, “MS Dhoni is coming out with a sword, not the bat. The sword will be wielded tonight, and Dhoni's sword will be wielded.”

The former Indian cricketer took a dig at Rayudu for his choice of words for Dhoni. “You're saying like he is not coming to play cricket but to fight a war.” However, that didn't stop Rayudu for defending the 43-year-old former India international.

“You can look at his walk. In the last game, he entered calmly, but tonight, even in the warm-up, he removed the black thing he usually tied on his knee. Tonight, we will see a fearless Dhoni,” he added.