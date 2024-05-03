Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has questioned the selectors for not picking left-handed batsman Rinku Singh in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 20-over World Cup. The former CSK batsman also stated that there is no other batsman like Rinku Singh in the current Indian squad for the World Cup who can win a match after coming to bat in the last 3-4 overs of the game, except Ravindra Jadeja.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rayudu wrote, “Rinku Singh’s omission clearly indicates stats rule over cricketing sense.. who in this selected Indian has been walking out in the 16th and 17th over in a t20 game in the last 2 years and playing fluently with a high strike rate and can win a game except Ravindra Jadeja.. he is a big miss.. quality should come before quantity and most importantly cricketing ability should come before likability on Instagram."

Netizens slam Rayudu for comparing Rinku with Jadeja:

However, the comparison between Rinku Singh and Ravindra Jadeja seemed to irk a number of social media users, who highlighted the CSK batsman's strike rate during the current IPL season to make their point. Some users even went to the extent of accusing Rayudu of 'favouritism' for putting Jadeja and Rinku in the same league.

One user on X wrote, “Except jadeja? His sr in t20I is 125 and in T20 WC it's 96."

Another user wrote," “Except Ravindra Jadeja" There comes the favoritism which you accuse others of."

One user while questioning Jadeja's record in T20 cricket wrote, “When was the last time Jadeja played prominent innings that helped the team in t20s????"

India's squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!