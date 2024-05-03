T20 World Cup squad: Ambati Rayudu's remark on Ravindra Jadeja draw backlash
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu questions selectors for not including Rinku Singh in India's T20 World Cup squad, stating only Jadeja can win games in final overs. Netizens criticize Rayudu's comparison of Rinku with Jadeja, pointing out Jadeja's strike rate.
Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has questioned the selectors for not picking left-handed batsman Rinku Singh in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 20-over World Cup. The former CSK batsman also stated that there is no other batsman like Rinku Singh in the current Indian squad for the World Cup who can win a match after coming to bat in the last 3-4 overs of the game, except Ravindra Jadeja.