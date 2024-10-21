Amelia Kerr’s ‘manifestation’: New Zealand cricketer wrote stories in childhood about winning T20 World Cup

Amelia Kerr led New Zealand to their first T20 Women's World Cup title, scoring 43 runs and taking 3 wickets. Inspired by teammates Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, Kerr's journey began after witnessing a heartbreaking loss in 2010. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Amelia Kerr’s manifestation: New Zealand cricketer wrote stories in childhood about winning T20 World Cup (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Amelia Kerr’s manifestation: New Zealand cricketer wrote stories in childhood about winning T20 World Cup (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)(Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr led the White Ferns to their first T20 Women's World Cup title with a match-winning performance on Sunday. Reflecting on her journey, Kerr shared how her childhood was influenced by watching teammates Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates when she was still at school. Their performances had inspired her to dream of winning the World Cup alongside them.

Kerr, now 24, scored 43 runs, helping New Zealand reach 158-5. She also took 3 wickets for 24 runs, ensuring South Africa fell 32 runs short. With 15 wickets in the tournament, Kerr became the leading wicket-taker and won both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.

Also Read | Women’s T20 WC 2024 final: NZ win maiden trophy, beat South Africa by 32 runs

However, Kerr’s passion for the game started 14 years ago when she watched New Zealand lose to Australia in the 2010 final by just three runs. That heartbreaking moment drove her to pursue cricket with a desire to put things right.

Kerr spoke about her story of ‘manifestation’ after the match: She mentioned that she had once written stories as a child about winning a World Cup with Devine and Bates, who were her role models. She said it felt surreal to have played alongside them, calling them two of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers.

Also Read | Watch: Mohammed Shami is back! India’s pace maestro seen bowling at Chinnaswamy

“I just think back to myself as a kid. When I was at primary school in creative writing, I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie. I don't necessarily believe you deserve things in sport, but if any two people do, it's Sophie and Suzie," Kerr said after the match.

‘Grandmas’ of New Zealand cricket

Sophie Devine, 35, and Suzie Bates, 37, both played significant roles in the final. Bates contributed 32 runs and made three catches while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, 34, helped control the South African middle order. Although Devine only scored six runs, her leadership inspired younger players like Kerr.

Also Read | WTC points table: Where do India stand after loss against New Zealand?

Devine commented that they often joked about being “grandmas”, but watching her older teammates step up filled her with pride. She added that winning the World Cup was a special moment she had always hoped for in her career.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Amelia Kerr's 'manifestation': New Zealand cricketer wrote stories in childhood about winning T20 World Cup

