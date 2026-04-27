Amelia Kerr to lead New Zealand women in England ODIs

Wellington [New Zealand], April 27 (ANI): New Zealand women have named a strong squad for their upcoming ODI series in England, with skipper Amelia Kerr set to lead the White Ferns as they step up preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

The 15-player squad will take on Nat Sciver-Brunt's England side in a three-match ODI series starting May 10, offering the visitors a crucial opportunity to build momentum ahead of the global tournament beginning June 12.

Kerr will be supported by a core group of experienced players, including Suzie Bates, who continues her farewell run before retiring after the T20 World Cup. The squad also features key names such as Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday.

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Adding fresh energy to the squad is a group of promising youngsters, Flora Devonshire, Nensi Patel, Emma McLeod and Izzy Sharp, all of whom have earned their maiden overseas call-ups after impressing in the recent home series against South Africa.

Head coach Ben Sawyer expressed confidence in the squad's balance, highlighting the blend of youth and experience.

"We've got some exciting young talent in this squad... alongside our core group of seasoned campaigners," Sawyer told ICC. "Our younger players are finding their feet in international cricket, but they've proved they have what it takes to succeed at this level," he said.

"England is a tough side to beat in their home conditions, so it's a good chance to test ourselves. We've made some great gains as a group recently and are coming off the back of a successful home summer, so hopefully that gives the team a lot of confidence heading into this series," he added.

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The three-match ODI series will be played in Durham (May 10), Northampton (May 13) and Cardiff (May 16).