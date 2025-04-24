American YouTuber MrBeast invites Virat Kohli for collaboration amidst IPL 2025; fans ask for Rohit Sharma instead

Popular American YouTuber MrBeast has invited Indian cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli for a collaboration on Wednesday amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The post on X went viral in no time garnering 124.1K views at the time of writing.

Known for his 386 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast is one known as one of most popular faces in the social media and has already collaborated with some of the top names in sporting world including former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kohli, who is one of the most followed athletes globally, is yet to do a collaboration with MrBeast. With IPL 2025 still on, MrBeast dropped a post inviting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) personally.sports

“@imVkohli Hey! Anyway I could get you in a video?” wrote MrBeast. Kohli's Instagram followers counts to 271 million. But this is not the first time, MrBeast, originally known as James Donaldson, wanted Kohli on his video. Earlier, during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, the American YouTuber had wished to film a video with Kohli.

"I have been wanting to film with Virat for the longest time. I just know like people here worship him and love him," MrBeast had said. A collaboration with global icon Kohli would mean a massive boost in MrBeast's viewership on his YouTube channel.

Fans urge MrBeast to collab with Rohit Sharma However, several fans also called for India captain Rohit Sharma's inclusion in a video with MrBeast. “Please Collab with INDIAN TEAM CAPTAIN @ImRo45,” an user commented. “Have Rohit sharma Flip the coin!” wrote another.

