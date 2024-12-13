Amidst BGT 2024, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate seventh anniversary in Brisbane’s Bluey’s World, see pics

While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is in Australia for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025, the Indian star cricketer and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, celebrated their seventh anniversary on 11 December with a joyful outing in Brisbane.

The power couple even shared a series of playful and heartfelt pictures from their special day on their Instagram profiles. They visited Bluey's World and looked delighted as they explored the popular Australian attraction.

Also Read | Watch: Virat Kohli ignites KL Rahul controversial dismissal debate in Adelaide

Anushka shared a photo of their scrumptious meals that included a burger and fries. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anushka wrote, “Best day ever (blue heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Here's the Instagram post:

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrating their seventh anniversary

Anushka even posted a selfie featuring herself and her husband Virat Kohli, where they both posed and smiled for the camera.

For the special day, Virat was seen in a blue T-shirt and denims, along with a red cap. While Anushka wore a white outfit with an ear-shaped headband. She captioned the post, "Bandit and chilli (blue heart and salute emojis)."

Here's the Instagram post:

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrating their seventh anniversary

Virat Kohli at BGT 2025: Virat Kohli has been a star in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 and is featured in the Australian dailies.

When Virat Kohli scored his 30th Test half-century at the Optus Stadium last month in Perth, Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering and clapping with pride. She even smiled and applauded for Kohli as she stood up. In response, Virat raised his bat towards the audience and blew a kiss to Anushka.

Advertisement

Team India will play their third Test of the BGT 2024-25 from 14 December at Brisbane Cricket stadium, poplularly known as The Gabba.