Amit Shah's viral verdict after India crush Pakistan at T20 World Cup : ‘Result remains consistent'

India produced a commanding performance against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in Colombo, securing a 61-run victory that not only punctured the pre-match hype but also marked their biggest run-margin win over Pakistan in T20 internationals.

The result strengthened India’s already dominant record against their rivals at the T20 World Cup, extending their head-to-head advantage to 8–1, and prompted an emphatic reaction from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who framed the contest as a familiar pattern regardless of time or venue.

“Well played #TeamIndia. Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team. #T20WorldCup,” Home Minister Amit Shah shared on X.

India’s innings: Ishan Kishan’s 77 powers a competitive 175 India’s victory was built on a decisive half-century-plus innings from Ishan Kishan, whose 77 anchored the side’s total of 175/7 — a score that proved comfortably beyond Pakistan’s reach once India’s bowling unit found rhythm.

While the innings required contributions across the order, Kishan’s acceleration ensured India remained ahead of the game, particularly as wickets fell around him. The total gave India’s bowlers both scoreboard pressure and tactical flexibility.

Pakistan’s chase collapses early under pace and pressure Pakistan’s pursuit began in disarray. Hardik Pandya removed Sahibzada Farhan for a four-ball duck, and Rinku Singh’s sharp work in the field contributed to the early breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah then tightened the noose, trapping Saim Ayub lbw for six and dismissing captain Salman Ali Agha for four. Pakistan were 13/3 after just two overs, a position from which they never recovered.

Axar Patel dismantles the middle order as Babar falls cheaply Babar Azam attempted to rebuild cautiously, while Usman Khan briefly counter-attacked, taking on Axar Patel with successive boundaries. Yet Axar responded with the key wicket, removing Babar for a seven-ball five, leaving Pakistan 34/4.

For a short passage, Usman and Shadab Khan offered resistance. Pakistan reached 71/4 at the end of 10 overs, with Usman unbeaten on 43 and Shadab on 12, but the partnership was ended by Axar in decisive fashion.

Ishan Kishan then added to his influence with a standout moment behind the stumps, pulling off a stumping to remove Usman for a 34-ball 44, an innings featuring six fours and a six. Pakistan slipped to 73/5 in 10.4 overs.

India’s bowlers share the spoils in a comprehensive effort India’s bowling was notable not for one singular spell, but for its collective precision. Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah each took two wickets, ensuring Pakistan never found a stable partnership.

Kuldeep Yadav joined the dismantling act when Mohammad Nawaz was caught by Shivam Dube, leaving Pakistan 78/6. Soon after, Tilak Varma dismissed Shadab for 14, with Dube completing another catch as Pakistan fell to 78/7.

Varun Chakravarthy claimed Faheem Ashraf for 10, and Abrar Ahmed followed lbw for a golden duck. Pakistan were reduced to 97/8, with the contest long decided.

Though Pakistan crossed 100 in 16.1 overs, the chase ended at 114 all out in 18 overs, sealing a resounding Indian win.

Group A standings: India stay perfect as Pakistan slip to third The victory keeps India top of Group A with three wins from three matches. Pakistan, meanwhile, dropped to third with two wins and one defeat, while the United States currently sits second with two wins and two losses.

With the tournament moving deeper into its group phase, India’s performance in Colombo served as both a strategic advantage and a psychological statement — not merely against Pakistan, but against the broader field.

Amit Shah’s post captures the mood after a familiar result For Indian supporters, the match carried its usual emotional weight — and its usual outcome. Amit Shah’s social media post quickly became one of the most widely shared reactions to the result, encapsulating the sense of continuity that often defines this rivalry.