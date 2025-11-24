Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath hail India after Blind Women’s T20 World Cup triumph; ‘vision never becomes an obstacle’

Lack of vision should never become an obstacle in people's lives and the Indian women have just proved that as they defeated Nepal in the final on Sunday to lift the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The Blind Women’s T20 World Cup was jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka with New Delhi, Bengaluru and Colombo as venues.

The success marked a perfect year for Indian women's cricket, in fact the month of November. Previously, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title in Mumbai on November 2. Notably, the Indian women's blind cricket team remained unbeaten, throughout the tournament, thus demonstrating their dominance.

Leading the praises Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian team, stating the win is a symbol of the player's resolve and dedication. “A historic day for Indian sports! Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable victory in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2025," Shah wrote on X.

"Our Tiranga today flutters higher with pride at your achievement. Your triumph mirrors your resolve and dedication to win honors for the nation. All my best wishes for your future endeavors @blind_cricket,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Indian women. "Vision never becomes an obstacle in victory; determination makes one victorious," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Congratulations to each member of the Indian team that made history by winning the first Blind Women's T20 World Cup, and heartfelt felicitations to the people of the country,” he added.

View full Image India's players pose with the Blind Women's T20 World Cup trophy. ( AFP )

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo also joined the bandwagon of praises for the blind Indian women's cricket team. "I congratulate the Indian team who has made the entire nation proud," Deo said in Raipur while speaking to reporters.

What happened in Blind Women’s T20 World Cup final? Led by Deepika TC, the Indian team have been dominant all throughout. Bolwing first, Indian bowlers restricted Nepal women to 114/5 in 20 overs. Such was the dominance from the Indian bowlers that Nepal managed just a single boundary in their entire innings.