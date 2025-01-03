Jasprit Bumrah has been a revelation for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia. From leading India to victory in Perth to taking 30 wickets in the series so far, Bumrah is certainly the biggest positive the Indian cricket team could talk about when they return home from Down Under.

Following his heroics with the ball after the Melbourne Test, which India lost by 184 runs, Bumrah also attained the highest-ever rating by an Indian bowler in the ICC Test rankings. The premier India pacer now has 907 points, surpassing previous best of 904 by Ravichandran Ashwin.

To honour Bumrah's stellar achievement, dairy products brand Amul has came up with a special creative on Friday. Known for sharing creative doodles on special occasions and celebrating special feats, Amul shared a post on social media with a caption, “#Amul Topical: Bumrah becomes the highest rated Indian bowler ever according to ICC rankings!” and a creative.

Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024-25 Bumrah is also the joint-17th in the all-time list of bowlers with highest rating points in Tests. Former England seamers Sydney Barnes (932) and George Lohmann (931) lead the list while legendary Imran Khan (922) and Muttiah Muralidaran (920) are third and fourth.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah led from the front, both with his leadership skills and ball. While he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Perth, the right-arm seamer returned with a figures of 3/42 in the second.

In the next four innings, Bumrah's figures were 4/61 & 0/2 (Adelaide) and 6/76 & 3/18 (Brisbane). The India vice-captain then recorded a match-haul of 9/156 (4/99 & 5/57) in Melbourne in a losing cause.