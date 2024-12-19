A day after India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, the iconic dairy brand Amul on Thursday paid a tribute in its signature “utterly butterly” style.

Taking to social media, Amul posted a graphical image of Ashwin and wrote, “#Amul Topical: R Ashwin retires after an illustrious career!”

Ashwin announces retirement: Earlier on 18 December, after the Gabba Test in Brisbane against Australia, he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket following India's draw against Australia.

Sitting beside captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin told the media that 18 December 2024, would be his last day in India's colours.

His announcement shocked many, including fans, cricketers, critics, and experts. Although they were not expecting it, they somehow thought that the announcement could have been delayed until the end of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Addressing his Indian teammates for the one last time on Wednesday, Ashwin said, "I don't know how to go about this honestly. It is a very emotional moment for me."

“It feels just like 2011-12 when I toured here, my first Australian tour and I saw a transition. Rahul (Dravid) bhai left, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji left. Trust me guys, everybody's time comes and today was truly my time,” continued the Indian ace spinner.

Ashwin stated that the international cricketer in him might have ended but the cricket nut in him will never end. "I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Built some great relationships and friendships over the last 4-5 years, notably.

"I will be taking a flight back home but will tune in to see how well you guys do in Melbourne. The international cricketer in me might have come to an end but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best," he added.

“For all you guys, if you need anything, I am just a call away," he concluded.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Test stats: According to statistics, Ashwin retired with 765 international wickets, out of which 537 came in 106 Tests. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests behind legendary Anil Kumble (619). With his bat, Ashwin also scored 3505 runs including six hundred.

