Anand Mahindra calls Sam Curran's knock against India as 'definition of heroism'

England stand-in skipper Jos Buttler has said that former India captain MS Dhoni is a great person for Curran to have a conversation about his gusty unbeaten knock of 95-run when he meets him in the IPL. "I'm sure Sam would want to talk to MS about tonight's innings. I'm sure there were shades of the way that he (MS Dhoni) would have liked to take the game down if he was in that situation. He's a great person for Sam to have a conversation with when he meets up MS (in the IPL)," Buttler had said in a virtual post-match press conference.

