Anand Mahindra reacts as Virat Kohli smashes 71st century after 1021 days

Virat Kohli, who struggled with his form in the last three years, scored his last international century way back in 2019 during a test match against Bangladesh
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a short video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who scored his 71st century after nearly three years in the Super Four Game of Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan.
Mahindra celebrated Kohli's special moment by tweeting, "RISE! Real heroes roll with the punches & prove naysayers wrong with only their actions...".
Kohli also ended the drought with his maiden T20 international century and remained unbeaten on 122 off 61 deliveries to power India to 212-2 in Dubai.
His previous best in 103 T20Is was 94 not out since his debut in 2010.
He celebrated with a wave of the bat and smiled and said: "So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought (of scoring a century). It was an accumulation of a lot of things."
"The last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month (less than two months - November 5)," he added.
He also kissed his wedding ring as he scored 100. Kohli dedicated his century to his wife Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress. 100. He later explained, "I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective as Anushka has been...".
Kohli, who struggled with his form in the last three years, scored his last international century way back in 2019 during a test match against Bangladesh. Before the Asia Cup, he took a one-month break saying that he needed to find some of his motivation back.
Kohli recently spoke about his mental struggles and how he took a month off ahead of this Asia Cup to get back his intensity, which he "faked" during the dry run of form.
"The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside," he said.
"Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me to enjoy the game again."
The 33-year-old Kohli, who smashed 12 fours and six sixes in his dominant knock, has also hit 27 Test and 43 ODI centuries in a stellar career.
Meanwhile, India won the match yesterday. Afghanistan, which won its group games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, faltered in the Super 4 stage, losing all three of its games. India also couldn’t make it to the final after losing to Sunday’s finalists Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
