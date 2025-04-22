Anaya Bangar enjoys with Sarfaraz Khan’s family after revealing dark truths of Indian cricket; says ‘held bats before…’

A few days after revealing dark truths of Indian cricket, Anaya Bangar, child of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, was spotted having a good time with Sarfaraz Khan and his family. Anaya, who was earlier named as Aryan, last year came out publicly to share transformation journey through hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery.

Having grown up playing cricket in Mumbai, Anaya has been close friends with Sarfaraz, his brother Musheer and their family. In a series of photos and videos, Anaya was spotted chilling atop a car with Sarfaraz.

The 25-year-old was also seen having quality time with Sarfaraz, his father Naushad, brother Moin and his toddler baby. “We held bats before we held phones. Friends since the beginning. Missed you @musheerkhan.97,” Anaya captioned the post on Instagram.

Notably, Musheer is a part of the Punjab Kings squad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Sarfaraz, who had earlier played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, went unsold at last year's auction.

Sarfaraz also posted Anaya's story and revealed his emotions about meeting his childhood friend after three years. "Today is a very special day. It's been a year since we bought the Thar. We modified the vehicle, and this day is also very special as I am meeting my best friend Anaya Bangar after three years," said Sarfaraz.

Anaya reveals harassment from top cricketers Anaya had come into limelight last year when the youngster came out publicly to speak about the transformation. The former Mumbai age-group cricketer also revealed how she faced harassment from top cricketers.

“There has been support, and there has been some harassment as well,” Anaya told in an interview with Lallantop. “There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves.”