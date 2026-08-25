Anaya Bangar returns to cricket after gender-affirming surgery, but not in India; ‘Thought I would never play again’

Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar has started her cricket after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in March, following a clearance to play women's community cricket in Australia. Born in Mumbai, Anaya played for the Mumbai age-group side alongside India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, before deciding on the gender-affirming surgery.

Anaya’s father Sanjay Bangar is a former India all-rounder who played 12 Test and 15 ODIs for the national team between 2001 and 2004. Post retirement, Sanjay served as the India batting coach under then head coach Ravi Shastri. He also helped Virat Kohli overcome lean patch in batting.

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“It is a great day for me, especially after knowing that I can play cricket. There was a stage when I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

Can Anaya Bangar play cricket in India? Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to formulate a policy on the transgender women playing cricket while the International Cricket Council (ICC) barred individuals who underwent male puberty from elite women’s international cricket in 2023.

“BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time the board has come across such a case, it is yet to formally take a stand, especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,” the report added, quoting a BCCI official as saying.

Canada's Australian-born opening batter Danielle McGahey had become the first transgender cricketer to play an international game officially. However, the ICC policy on transgender women playing cricket cut short McGahey's career after just six women's international games.

According to Anaya, the BCCI is yet to respond to her e-mail with clarity.

Is WBBL on cards for Anaya Bangar? Cricket Australia (CA) examined Anaya's medical records and research report and allowed her to start playing community cricket with immediate effect. But that doesn't mean Anaya will be eligible to play top level cricket in Australia. She will be required to meet CA's criteria to compete.

According to CA's policy, Anaya would be required to maintain her serum testosterone concentration to remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months. “Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L,” CA’s head of integrity Jacqui Partridge wrote to Anaya.