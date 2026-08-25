Anaya Bangar returns to cricket after gender-affirming surgery, but not in India; ‘Thought I would never play again’

Former Mumbai U-19 cricketer Anaya Bangar has started her cricket after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in March, following a clearance to play women's community cricket in Australia. Born in Mumbai, Anaya played for the Mumbai age-group side alongside India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, before deciding on the gender-affirming surgery.

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Anaya’s father Sanjay Bangar is a former India all-rounder who played 12 Test and 15 ODIs for the national team between 2001 and 2004. Post retirement, Sanjay served as the India batting coach under then head coach Ravi Shastri. He also helped Virat Kohli overcome lean patch in batting.

Also Read | Anaya Bangar thanks her father Sanjay after successful gender-affirming surgery

“It is a great day for me, especially after knowing that I can play cricket. There was a stage when I thought I would never play cricket again, but thanks to Cricket Australia, it has given me another chance,” Anaya was quoted as saying to The Indian Express.

Can Anaya Bangar play cricket in India? Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to formulate a policy on the transgender women playing cricket while the International Cricket Council (ICC) barred individuals who underwent male puberty from elite women’s international cricket in 2023.

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“BCCI is yet to decide what can be done in such cases. As this is the first time the board has come across such a case, it is yet to formally take a stand, especially on allowing them in domestic cricket,” the report added, quoting a BCCI official as saying.

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Canada's Australian-born opening batter Danielle McGahey had become the first transgender cricketer to play an international game officially. However, the ICC policy on transgender women playing cricket cut short McGahey's career after just six women's international games.

According to Anaya, the BCCI is yet to respond to her e-mail with clarity.

Is WBBL on cards for Anaya Bangar? Cricket Australia (CA) examined Anaya's medical records and research report and allowed her to start playing community cricket with immediate effect. But that doesn't mean Anaya will be eligible to play top level cricket in Australia. She will be required to meet CA's criteria to compete.

According to CA's policy, Anaya would be required to maintain her serum testosterone concentration to remain below 10 nmol/L for at least 12 months. “Your eligibility for Elite Cricket from that date (March 2027) is conditional upon you providing a blood test upon your arrival in Australia confirming that your serum testosterone concentration remains below 10 nmol/L,” CA’s head of integrity Jacqui Partridge wrote to Anaya.

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“Until March 2027, you remain eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any State or Territory of Australia,” the letter added. “If everything goes well and I perform, then I have a chance to play in the WBBL. This is a huge milestone, not just for me, but for other athletes like me,” Anaya concluded.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in