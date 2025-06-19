Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy unveiled ahead of END vs IND Tests; series-winning captain to get special 'Pataudi Medal'

The men's cricket teams of England and India will honour legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar with a new trophy dedicated to their remarkable achievements in Test cricket, which was unveiled on Thursday ahead of the five-match series between the two countries. The first Test match goes underway on June 20 in Leeds.

The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy came after it was renamed from Pataudi Trophy, that garnered severe backlash from several former Indian cricketers including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar. A joint-initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy will now represent all future Test series between England and India.

However, both BCCI and ECB made sure they don't let go the Pataudi legacy with a newly-commissioned 'Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each England vs India Test series. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures– a fitting tribute to two of the game’s most iconic figures. Both Anderson and Tendulkar are widely regarded as all-time greats. They are the most-capped players in the history of Test cricket: Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188.

Anderson, considered one of the finest exponents of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the format. The Lancashire seamer ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Tendulkar, one of the most complete batters to have graced the game, remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career, during which he played a pivotal role in India’s success against every other Test-playing nation.

What James Anderson, Sachin Tendulkar said? Reacting to this new honour, Anderson described it as a huge honour. “It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you’d expect from two great sides," Anderson said.

Legendary Tendulkar said, “For me, Test cricket embodies life – you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment."