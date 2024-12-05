Andhra vs Mumbai Live Score: Match 126 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

Andhra vs Mumbai Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 126 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Dec 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Andhra squad -
Ashwin Hebbar, Maramreddy Reddy, Pyla Avinash, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Vamsi Krishna, Girinath Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, SDNV Prasad, Srikar Bharat, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Kodavandla Sudharsan, KV Sasikanth, Satyanarayana Raju
Mumbai squad -
Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Akash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Himanshu Singh, Mohammad Juned Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Shardul Thakur
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 126 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024
Andhra vs Mumbai Match Details
Match 126 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Andhra and Mumbai to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.