’Andre Russell has struggled for runs’: Saba Karim

New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim shares his thoughts on Andre Russell's current form and role in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team.

He believed that Andre Russell is in the team more because of his past reputation than his recent performance.

While speaking on JioHotstar, he felt that Russell has been struggling to score runs in the past few seasons and that he compensates by bowling well.

"This is not the first season that he has disappointed his side--and also himself. I've seen Andre Russell not only in the TATA IPL, even in the other global franchise leagues--he has struggled for runs. And I think he strives to compensate by bowling those two-three overs and picking up wickets. But if one can be brutally honest, he is part of this setup more because of his reputation. I don't see the numbers for the past couple of seasons. Jio Star expert Saba Karim said, speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

He also discussed about Russell's recent performance, stating that he has not delivered match-winning performances and hasn't done anything noteworthy this season. He believed that KKR retained Russell, expecting him to win them close matches, but he has not delivered. Karim also suggested that Russell's lack of performance has contributed to the struggles of KKR's lower middle order.

"When is the last time he has come up with a match-winning performance? That's what you need. That's the reason why Kolkata Knight Riders have retained him--they want Russell to win such encounters for them. Even while setting a target this season, he has hardly delivered. He has hardly done anything of note. And I think that's one of the reasons why the lower middle-order of KKR has struggled to some extent," he added.

In one of the most astonishing feats in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pulled off a remarkable 16-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller at Mullanpur in the IPL 2025 season. The match will be remembered for PBKS successfully defending the lowest total ever in the league's history -- 111.

Russell is struggling to get runs under his belt in this IPL season. In seven innings, he has made just 22 runs with an average of 6.80. While bowling, he has only taken five wickets, but has an economy of over 13.