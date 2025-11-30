Andre Russell retires from IPL, but stays with Kolkata Knight Riders in brand new role ahead of upcoming season

Andre Russell has decided to call time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Sunday but will continue to be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup. The 37-year-old, who started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) played two years with the franchise before shifting base to Kolkata in 2014.

Since then, Russell has been a pillar for KKR for more than a decade, contributing to the franchise's two of the three title-winning campaigns in 2014 and 2024. “I'm here today, to tell you that I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises,” Russell said.

However, KKR didn't let Russell go. The Jamaican has been appointed as the power coach of KKR for IPL 2026. “So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here to say I will be a part of the KKR support staff as the new Power Coach in 2026,” Russell added.

“When I heard that name - ‘Power Coach’, I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department.”