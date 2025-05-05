Andre Russell rewarded with SA20 offer from Sourav Ganguly after match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell finally delivered for the franchise as he played a blistering 57-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, helping his team post a total of 206 in 20 overs. As it turned out, Russell's knock proved to be the difference between the two teams, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Following his match-winning performance, Russell also met former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who reportedly offered him a chance to play in the South Africa T20 league for the Pretoria Capitals in the upcoming season, according to journalist Sumit Ghosh.

Notably, Ganguly serves as the Director of Cricket at JSW Sports, where he oversees both the Delhi Capitals’ WPL team and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 League.

Andre Russell on his performance against Rajasthan Royals: Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Russell said, “We all know the importance of this game. We had four games to go and it was like four finals. Happy with our performance and the win. I had time to go, so I was not worried about the dot balls that I faced.”

“It was a difficult wicket to go out and start hitting. Happy that I was able to hit boundaries at the end, and Rinku also got a few away. The scoreboard is the best indication—you have to evaluate the situation, see which bowlers you can see off, and which ones you can target.”

Coming in to bat in the 13th over, Russell not only stabilised the KKR innings but also maintained a healthy scoring rate. In his 25-ball stay, the Caribbean powerhouse smashed 57 runs—including four boundaries and six sixes—as he took the RR bowlers to the cleaners.