Andy Flower warns Abhishek Sharma ahead of 3rd T20I between IND vs ZIM, says 'Yashasvi Jaiswal still ...'
Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower opined that in the transition phase of Indian cricket team, one thing that needs to be looked at is the opening slot competition between Jaiswal and Sharma.
India's latest debutant Abhishek Sharma smashed a maiden century in his second T20I match at Harare while playing with Zimbabwe on 7 July. This helped India score the highest score of 234 runs off 2 wickets in Zimbabwe and defeat the home tram by 100 runs.