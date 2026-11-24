England’s Welsh opening pair of Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt produced a destructive display to chase down Australia’s total with ease and level the five-match T20 series at 1-1. The visitors needed 185 after Australia posted 184 for eight, but the target never looked a challenge as Donald and Salt tore into the bowling on a high-scoring night at Carrara Oval.
Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt put on 151 runs for the first wicket in just over 10 overs. Donald, playing only his fifth T20 international, struck 85 from 32 balls with four fours and nine sixes. His fifty came off just 18 deliveries, matching the joint third-fastest half-century for England in the format.
Phil Salt, who had been dismissed for a first-ball duck in the series opener in Melbourne, made 58 from 30 balls that included five fours and four sixes. The pair raced to 79 without loss in the powerplay and kept the pressure on throughout, clearing the ropes 13 times between them.
Donald looked set for a century before he holed out to long-on off Riley Meredith. Salt followed shortly afterwards, brilliantly caught and bowled one-handed by Ben Dwarshuis. However, by then the damage was done.
(More to follow)