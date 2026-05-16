Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes quickfire fifty off 33 balls in KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match; social media erupts

Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi turned heads once again in the IPL 2026 season. In the high-stakes clash against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, the 21-year-old smashed a classy fifty off just 33 balls. His explosive knock not only boosted KKR’s innings but also pushed him into the record books.
The moment came in the 16.2 over when Jason Holder bowled a back-of-a-length delivery just outside off. Raghuvanshi steered it neatly down towards third man for a single. That run marked his fifty, his seventh in IPL career and fifth of the ongoing 2026 season. The crowd erupted as the young batter raised his bat, acknowledging the applause from his teammates and fans packed in the stands.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistency this season has been remarkable. With this fifty, he now has five 50-plus scores in IPL 2026, the joint-most for KKR in a single season. He sits alongside greats as follows:
6 – Gautam Gambhir (2012)
5 – Robin Uthappa (2014)
5 – Gautam Gambhir (2016)
5 – Robin Uthappa (2017)
5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)
As soon as the fifty was posted, social media lit up. Cricket lovers flooded X with messages of admiration.
What makes this even more special is his age. At just 21, Raghuvanshi has matched the record for most 50-plus scores by a 21-year-old in an IPL season:
6 – Rishabh Pant (2018)
6 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)
5 – Devdutt Padikkal (2022)
5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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