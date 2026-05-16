Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes quickfire fifty off 33 balls in KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match; social media erupts

Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi turned heads once again in the IPL 2026 season. In the high-stakes clash against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, the 21-year-old smashed a classy fifty off just 33 balls. His explosive knock not only boosted KKR’s innings but also pushed him into the record books.
The moment came in the 16.2 over when Jason Holder bowled a back-of-a-length delivery just outside off. Raghuvanshi steered it neatly down towards third man for a single. That run marked his fifty, his seventh in IPL career and fifth of the ongoing 2026 season. The crowd erupted as the young batter raised his bat, acknowledging the applause from his teammates and fans packed in the stands.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistency this season has been remarkable. With this fifty, he now has five 50-plus scores in IPL 2026, the joint-most for KKR in a single season. He sits alongside greats as follows:
6 – Gautam Gambhir (2012)
5 – Robin Uthappa (2014)
5 – Gautam Gambhir (2016)
5 – Robin Uthappa (2017)
5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)
As soon as the fifty was posted, social media lit up. Cricket lovers flooded X with messages of admiration.
What makes this even more special is his age. At just 21, Raghuvanshi has matched the record for most 50-plus scores by a 21-year-old in an IPL season:
6 – Rishabh Pant (2018)
6 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)
5 – Devdutt Padikkal (2022)
5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)
(More to follow)