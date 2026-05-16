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Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashes quickfire fifty off 33 balls in KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match; social media erupts

Angkrish Raghuvanshi now has five 50-plus scores in IPL 2026, the joint-most for KKR in a single season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 May 2026, 09:28 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian cricket player Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian cricket player Angkrish Raghuvanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.(AFP)
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Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Angkrish Raghuvanshi turned heads once again in the IPL 2026 season. In the high-stakes clash against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, the 21-year-old smashed a classy fifty off just 33 balls. His explosive knock not only boosted KKR’s innings but also pushed him into the record books.

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The moment came in the 16.2 over when Jason Holder bowled a back-of-a-length delivery just outside off. Raghuvanshi steered it neatly down towards third man for a single. That run marked his fifty, his seventh in IPL career and fifth of the ongoing 2026 season. The crowd erupted as the young batter raised his bat, acknowledging the applause from his teammates and fans packed in the stands.

AngkrishRaghuvanshi joins KKR legends with impressive milestone

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s consistency this season has been remarkable. With this fifty, he now has five 50-plus scores in IPL 2026, the joint-most for KKR in a single season. He sits alongside greats as follows:

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6 – Gautam Gambhir (2012)

5 – Robin Uthappa (2014)

5 – Gautam Gambhir (2016)

5 – Robin Uthappa (2017)

5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)

Social media erupts in praise for Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s heroics

As soon as the fifty was posted, social media lit up. Cricket lovers flooded X with messages of admiration.

What makes this even more special is his age. At just 21, Raghuvanshi has matched the record for most 50-plus scores by a 21-year-old in an IPL season:

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6 – Rishabh Pant (2018)

6 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)

5 – Devdutt Padikkal (2022)

5* – Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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