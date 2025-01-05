Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Indian cricket team on live television after India's embarrassing loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday. Starting on a high after winning the Perth Test, India lost three out of their remaining four games to let go away the title after 10 years.

Not only India lost the Test series but it also cost India a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which would have been their third consecutive time had they qualified for the Lord's showdown.

Following the fifth Test match in Sydney, Gavaskar was asked should the Indian team prepare better by playing pink ball matches and conditions like Australia before a tour Down Under?