Anil Chaudhry on Cricket Predicta: CSK Crowd is Irritating for Umpires!

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign in style, securing a thrilling four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-intensity clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The stadium was packed with passionate CSK supporters, creating an electric atmosphere as the five-time champions took on their biggest rivals.

During the CSK-MI clash, Mumbai Indians, batting first, posted a modest total of 155/9 in 20 overs. Despite moments of resilience from MI's middle order, CSK's disciplined bowling attack ensured that the opposition never gained full control of the game. In response, Chennai Super Kings chased down the target in 19.1 overs, finishing at 158/6. Their experienced batters held their nerve, steering the team to victory with just five balls to spare.

Speaking on the Cricket Predicta show with cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra, former international umpire Anil Chaudhary shared his unique perspective on officiating CSK matches. He remarked as quoted by a Cricket Predicta press release, "Officiating a CSK match can be challenging for umpires. The crowd noise is so intense that it affects the nerves connecting the brain to the ears, making communication difficult."

His statement underscores the unmatched passion of CSK fans, whose deafening cheers create an electrifying--and sometimes overwhelming--experience for players and officials alike.

With a winning start to IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings will look to carry forward their momentum in the upcoming matches, with their next clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday. Their resilience and ability to handle pressure were on full display in this opening clash, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable season for the Yellow Army. (ANI)