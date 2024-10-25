‘Been a challenge…’: Anil Kumble defends Kohli as India star gets dismissed by spinner for 21st time since 2021

India's batting great Virat Kohli yet again failed to impress with his magic and was bowled out by New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in the 4th delivery of 24th over of India's first innings at Pune on Friday.

Kohli could score just one run in 9 deliveries during India's second Test with New Zealand. Following this, the debate over his non-participation in domestic cricket in the lead-up to the long Test season has risen.

Leading the debate is non other than former India head coach Anil Kumble, who during in conversation with JioCinema after India were left reeling at 107/7 at the end of the opening session on Day 2, opened up. But, he also stood fro Kohli saying he has seen the latter's struggle.

According to Kumble, Kohli should have played domestic cricket as a means to gear up for the long Test calendar for India.

"Perhaps just one or two innings in a match situation could have helped. Being in an actual game is definitely more beneficial than just practice; it gives an upper hand. If he feels that playing earlier would have benefited him, and the team management agrees, then maybe it would have. However, I don't think we can look at that as the only reason for his struggles against spin," HT quoted quoted Kumble as saying on JIO Cinema.

As per stats, Kohli has been dismissed 21 times in 26 innings against spinners on Asian soil in the last three years. Amongst then, 10 came against left-arm orthodox spinners.

“I was very surprised because that’s the shot he (Kohli) doesn’t look to play at all,” Kumble said on JioCinema.

"When he's come to the crease, the pitches have often favored spin, which is a significant factor. His challenges against spin at the start of his innings haven't been solely due to mindset but also conditions that aided spinners. This contributed to the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli to the left-arm spin of Glenn Phillips, who was brought on as a strategic move. Even the best modern-day batters find these situations tricky," Kumble explained.

After India won the T20 World Cup, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others were not named in the Duleep Trophy squad, as the BCCI was unwilling to risk an injury. These players directly played for the Test series against Bangladesh.

IND VS NZ 2nd Test DAY 2: After India were all out at 156 on DAY 2 of second Test in Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, New Zealand scored 198/5 in 53 overs and were leading by 301 runs.

For New Zealand, skipper Tom Latham scored 86 runs in the second innings, while Will Young contributed 23 important runs. By DAY 2 Stumps, NZ's wicketkeeper batter Tom Blundell (30) and Glenn Philips (9) were on the crease and will begin the DAY 3 proceedings.

India's Washington Sundar created the magic again in the second innings by picking up four wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket.

Earlier in the DAY, India started well after limiting NZ to 259 in the first innings, but their wickets fell one by one, just like a pack of cards at 156. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja (38), Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (30), no other batter could breach the 20-runs mark.