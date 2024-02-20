Anil Kumble makes a special demand after R Ashwin's 500th Test wicket: ‘Very proud, you need to finish…’
Anil Kumble made a special request from Ravichandran Ashwin after the off spinner achieved the remarkable milestone of 500 Test wickets. Ashwin had broken Kumble's record to become the fastest Indian to 500 Test wickets.
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reached a remarkable milestone of 500 international Test wickets during the 3rd Test of the ongoing 5-match series between India and England. In doing so, the veteran off-spinner broke many records and took his place among the legends of the game such as Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble.