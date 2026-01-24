Anirudh Ravichander of Jailer fame to compose ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 song – everything to know

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander of Rajinikanth's Jailer fame is collaborating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the official song of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Sharing an update on Anirudh's collaboration, the ICC said, “Before the roar of the crowds...Before the first ball is bowled...A thrilling sound is taking shape. Anirudh x ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.”

“Cricket isn't just a game for me, it's a feeling,” he can be heard saying in ICC's Reel.

Previously, Anirudh revealed that the song “Hukum” from Jailer was specifically designed with MS Dhoni's entry into the stadium in mind.

The ICC did not share more details about the T20 World Cup theme song.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander? Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di” featuring Dhanush in 2012. The song became a national obsession overnight, with over 450 million views on YouTube.

He composed his first film album at the age of 15, making him the youngest music director of India. By 18, he was already composing music for Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan.

In 2022, Anirudh marked his first full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Jawan. He previously composed singles for Bollywood movies David and Jersey.