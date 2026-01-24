Anirudh Ravichander of Jailer fame to compose ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 song – everything to know

Anirudh revealed that the song “Hukum” from Jailer was specifically designed with MS Dhoni's entry into the stadium in mind.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur, Koushik Paul
Updated24 Jan 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander of Rajinikanth's Jailer fame is collaborating with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the official song of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Sharing an update on Anirudh's collaboration, the ICC said, “Before the roar of the crowds...Before the first ball is bowled...A thrilling sound is taking shape. Anirudh x ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.”

“Cricket isn't just a game for me, it's a feeling,” he can be heard saying in ICC's Reel.

Previously, Anirudh revealed that the song “Hukum” from Jailer was specifically designed with MS Dhoni's entry into the stadium in mind.

The ICC did not share more details about the T20 World Cup theme song.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander rose to fame with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di” featuring Dhanush in 2012. The song became a national obsession overnight, with over 450 million views on YouTube.

He composed his first film album at the age of 15, making him the youngest music director of India. By 18, he was already composing music for Tamil superstars, including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Sivakarthikeyan.

In 2022, Anirudh marked his first full-fledged debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Jawan. He previously composed singles for Bollywood movies David and Jersey.

Anirudh has already won 2 Filmfare Awards South, 10 SIIMA Awards, 6 Edison Awards and 5 Vijay Awards.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAnirudh Ravichander of Jailer fame to compose ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 song – everything to know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.