Annoyed by Rishabh Pant, journalist breaks TV on live show during SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2025: Watch viral video

Disappointed by Rishabh Pant's show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, a journalist smashed the television in pure rage despite Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in he ongoing IPL 2025 on Thursday.

The bizarre incident took place during a YouTube live show in what was a post-match analysis following the completition of the LSG vs SRH clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bought for a whopping ₹27 crores, Rishabh Pant's six-ball duck against Delhi Capitals was followed by a run-a-ball 15 against SRH.

Enraged by LSG skipper's flop show, the journalist, who was a part of the four-member panel, lost his cool and smashed an object into the TV screen placed behind. That's not all. He almost tossed the glass table placed in front of him. According to insiders, a damage the worth almost ₹2.5 lakhs.

“IPL is going on. He (Rishabh Pant) had his chance but I'm telling you, he has become predictable. You cannot trust him. What sort of a captain is he? We don't need a captain like him,” said the journalist during the discussion before the damaging the TV.

What happened during SRH vs LSG clash? After a thrilliang loss against Delhi Capitals, LSG returned to winning ways with a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Opting to bowl, Shardul Thakur’s four-wicket haul helped LSG restrict SRH to 190/9.

Nicholas Pooran then smashed a blistering 26-ball 70, while opener Mitchell Marsh chipped in with a 31-ball 52, guiding the visitors to a chase of 193/5 in just 16.1 overs.

Pat Cummins (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (1/37) were among the wicket-takers for SRH. Travis Head top-scored for SRH with a 28-ball 47, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aniket Verma (36) made useful contributions for SRH.