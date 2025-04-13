Another century for Virat Kohli! RCB star roars into 100th T20 half-century against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli got another feather in his captain after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter roared into his 100th T20 half-century, while playing against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday in Jaipur.

Chasing Rajasthan Royals' 173/4, RCB were off to a great start by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli with a 92-run stand for the opening wicket. Although Phil Salt was dismissed for 33-ball 65, Virat Kohli continued in his own way to steer his team to victory.

Virat Kohli's feat came in the 15th over when the right-hander danced down the track to smash Wanindu Hasaranga for a six over long-on. It was also his third fifty in IPL 2025.

With this fifty, Virat Kohli also became the first Indian and Asian batter to score 100 fifty-plus scores in T20s. Former Australian opener David Warner was the first to reach 100 T20 fifties. Pakistan's Babar Azam (90), West Indies' Chris Gayle (88), England's Jos Buttler (86) follow.

At the end, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 off 45 balls as RCB powered to a nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. It was also Virat Kohli's 66th fifty in IPL and on level with David Warner.

Batters with most 50-plus scores in IPL 1. David Warner - 66 (184 inns)

2. Virat Kohli - 66 (250 inns)

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 53 (221 inns)

4. Rohit Sharma - 45 (256 inns)

5. KL Rahul - 43 (126 inns)

