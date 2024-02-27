Sunil Gavaskar has shared his thoughts on the importance of passion for Test cricket. He agreed with Rohit Sharma stressing the significance of the “hunger" to play this format.

The Indian captain earlier highlighted how critical it is for players to exhibit a passion for Test cricket to be considered for selection. His comment followed India's victory over England, where the performance of new talents like Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep was pivotal.

Players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer skipped the Ranji Trophy despite clear instructions from the team management and the BCCI. Hardik Pandya was also discussed. However, it was unclear if he was fit for Test cricket.

Gavaskar criticised the attitude of ‘selecting’ matches, advocating for a commitment to playing Test cricket.

"Rohit is absolutely right in saying the ones who have the hunger, the ones who are willing to put in the effort will be given more opportunities going ahead. If this is the attitude of the selectors then it will be good for Indian cricket. We've seen many players pick and choose, this shouldn't happen," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

While he did not take the names of players like Kishan, Pandya or Iyer, Gavaskar commented on those who had decided not to play Test cricket.

“They don't have the ability, they don't have the hunger like Rohit said. So, which form of domestic cricket they didn't play? The Ranji Trophy. It is the longer format with red balls. So, you can't do anything," he added.

What Rohit Sharma said

Rohit, without mentioning names, indicated that some players lack this eagerness, which becomes apparent quickly.

"Test cricket is the toughest format. If you want success and want to excel in this tough format, you need that hunger. We will give opportunity only to players who have that hunger," Rohit said during the post-match press conference in Ranchi.

“Jinko bhookh nahi hai, unko dekh ke hi pata chal jata hai (You can easily tell who lacks passion just by looking at them)," he added.

Gavaskar echoed these sentiments, emphasising the necessity of dedication to Indian cricket.

“He's absolutely right. The ones who want to play Test cricket, you look at them. I've been saying this for years. The players are what they are because of Indian cricket. The stage of life and career they are at is all because of Indian cricket. The money, fame and recognition that they have got is because of Indian cricket. So you've got to show some loyalty towards Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

