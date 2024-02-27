Another dig at Ishan Kishan’s focus on IPL? Sunil Gavaskar says some don’t have the ability to play Test cricket
Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma emphasise the importance of passion and hunger for Test cricket. Players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were earlier criticised for skipping Ranji Trophy.
Sunil Gavaskar has shared his thoughts on the importance of passion for Test cricket. He agreed with Rohit Sharma stressing the significance of the “hunger" to play this format.
