Legendary off-spinner and member of Chennai Super Kings Harbhajan Singh announced that he is withdrawing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to "personal reasons," reported news agency Press trust of India.

Singh is the second player from CSK to skip the tournament after all-rounder Suresh Raina announced he would skip this IPL season due to "personal reasons."

While Raina had returned home after travelling with the team to the UAE, Harbhajan was yet to leave for the tournament from India.

While there have been a lot of things said about Raina's sudden departure, the former India batsman has made it clear that it was a personal decision and he came back for his family. While he has gone on to add that one might see him back in the team this season itself, CSK as a cricketing unit has not reacted to the same.

Harbhajan's announcement comes in the backdrop of two Chennai Super Kings players along with 11 support staff members testing positive for coronavirus and that led to the BCCI issuing a statement that strict protocols were being followed and there was no reason to worry.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

For the record, CSK comprised three front-line spinners apart from Harbhajan -- leg-spinner Imran Tahir, left-armer Mitchell Santner and seasoned leg break bowler Piyush Chawla, who was bought for a hefty sum.

