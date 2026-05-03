Another setback for CSK! Ramakrishna Ghosh's maiden IPL stint lasts just one game after injury against Mumbai Indians

Injuries doesn't seem to leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL) after Ramakrishna Ghosh was ruled out for the rest of the season, just a day after making his debut against Mumbai Indians. While the exact nature of Ghosh's fracture remains unclear, it seems the 28-year-old picked up the injury while bowling.
Against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, Ghosh did tumble on his followthrough after bowling his first-ever ball in IPL to Naman Dhir. Following that, Ghosh bowled two more overs and took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for his maiden IPL wicket. On the field, Ghosh dived forward to complete the catch with both hands to dismiss Will Jacks off Anshul Kamboj.
Sharing the news on their social media handles, CSK wrote, “Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo,”
Ghosh's injury further adds misery to already injury-laden five-time champions. They lost Nathan Ellis even before the tournament started before Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre added themselves into the list. Spencer Johnson, signed as a replacement for Ellis, was himself down with injury until recently. To add more to that, MS Dhoni is yet to recover from a calf strain, which initially was for two weeks.
|Player
|Role
|Injury Type
|Status/Replacement
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|Bowler
|Fracture (Right Foot)
|Ruled out on May 3; replacement not yet named
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Bowler
|Quadriceps Injury
|Ruled out; replaced by Akash Madhwal
|Nathan Ellis
|Bowler
|Hamstring Injury
|Ruled out for the season, replaced by Spencer Johnson
|Ayush Mhatre
|Batter
|Hamstring Injury
|Ruled out for the season.
|MS Dhoni
|Batter/WK
|Calf Strain
|Recovered, yet to attain match fitness
More to follow…
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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