Another setback for CSK! Ramakrishna Ghosh's maiden IPL stint lasts just one game after injury against Mumbai Indians

Injuries doesn't seem to leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL) after Ramakrishna Ghosh was ruled out for the rest of the season, just a day after making his debut against Mumbai Indians. While the exact nature of Ghosh's fracture remains unclear, it seems the 28-year-old picked up the injury while bowling.

Against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, Ghosh did tumble on his followthrough after bowling his first-ever ball in IPL to Naman Dhir. Following that, Ghosh bowled two more overs and took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for his maiden IPL wicket. On the field, Ghosh dived forward to complete the catch with both hands to dismiss Will Jacks off Anshul Kamboj.

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Sharing the news on their social media handles, CSK wrote, “Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo,”

Ghosh's injury further adds misery to already injury-laden five-time champions. They lost Nathan Ellis even before the tournament started before Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre added themselves into the list. Spencer Johnson, signed as a replacement for Ellis, was himself down with injury until recently. To add more to that, MS Dhoni is yet to recover from a calf strain, which initially was for two weeks.

CSK's injury list in IPL 2026

Player Role Injury Type Status/Replacement Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler Fracture (Right Foot) Ruled out on May 3; replacement not yet named Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Quadriceps Injury Ruled out; replaced by Akash Madhwal Nathan Ellis Bowler Hamstring Injury Ruled out for the season, replaced by Spencer Johnson Ayush Mhatre Batter Hamstring Injury Ruled out for the season. MS Dhoni Batter/WK Calf Strain Recovered, yet to attain match fitness

More to follow…