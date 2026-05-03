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Another setback for CSK! Ramakrishna Ghosh's maiden IPL stint lasts just one game after injury against Mumbai Indians

CSK pacer Ramakrishna Ghosh has been ruled out for the rest of IPL 2026 following a foot injury against Mumbai Indians. On his IPL debut, Ghosh took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 May 2026, 09:30 PM IST
CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh bowls a delivery against Mumbai Indians in IPL w026.
CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh bowls a delivery against Mumbai Indians in IPL w026. (PTI)
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Injuries doesn't seem to leave Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL) after Ramakrishna Ghosh was ruled out for the rest of the season, just a day after making his debut against Mumbai Indians. While the exact nature of Ghosh's fracture remains unclear, it seems the 28-year-old picked up the injury while bowling.

Against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk, Ghosh did tumble on his followthrough after bowling his first-ever ball in IPL to Naman Dhir. Following that, Ghosh bowled two more overs and took the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav for his maiden IPL wicket. On the field, Ghosh dived forward to complete the catch with both hands to dismiss Will Jacks off Anshul Kamboj.

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Sharing the news on their social media handles, CSK wrote, “Ramakrishna Ghosh sustained a fracture to his right foot during the CSK v MI match at Chepauk. He will take no further part in IPL 2026. Get well soon, Rambo,”

Ghosh's injury further adds misery to already injury-laden five-time champions. They lost Nathan Ellis even before the tournament started before Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre added themselves into the list. Spencer Johnson, signed as a replacement for Ellis, was himself down with injury until recently. To add more to that, MS Dhoni is yet to recover from a calf strain, which initially was for two weeks.

CSK's injury list in IPL 2026

PlayerRoleInjury TypeStatus/Replacement
Ramakrishna GhoshBowlerFracture (Right Foot)Ruled out on May 3; replacement not yet named
Khaleel AhmedBowlerQuadriceps InjuryRuled out; replaced by Akash Madhwal
Nathan EllisBowlerHamstring InjuryRuled out for the season, replaced by Spencer Johnson
Ayush MhatreBatterHamstring InjuryRuled out for the season.
MS DhoniBatter/WKCalf StrainRecovered, yet to attain match fitness

More to follow…

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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